Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMLP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

SMLP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 2,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $774.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.81. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,833.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 279,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

