Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 933 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.28.

DowDuPont stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 220,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

