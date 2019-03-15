Stryker Co. (SYK) VP Sells $5,428,828.14 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SYK opened at $193.35 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

