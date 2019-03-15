Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Increased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,831. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $193.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $869,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,811 shares of company stock worth $13,409,320. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

