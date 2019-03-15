Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 16,270 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927,098. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

