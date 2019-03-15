Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.43. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. FIG Partners lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $108,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $100,017.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,475.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,655 shares of company stock worth $85,654 and have sold 8,880 shares worth $306,899. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

