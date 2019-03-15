Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CECO Environmental (CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 614% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.71 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $273.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,591.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

