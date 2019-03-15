Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,236 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 956% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

