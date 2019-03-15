Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,696.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,731,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,506,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,492.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,858,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $140,496,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,035,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,543 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 149,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Digital to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corp (WDC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/stifel-financial-corp-has-16-77-million-holdings-in-western-digital-corp-wdc.html.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.