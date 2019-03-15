Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 75,497 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,497 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $67.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $662,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,614 shares of company stock worth $1,233,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

