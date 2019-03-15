Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,247,509,000 after purchasing an additional 378,149 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,115. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

