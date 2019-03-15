Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 95,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 64,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,570. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/stephens-inc-ar-takes-position-in-cohen-steers-quality-income-realty-inc-rqi.html.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.