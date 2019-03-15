Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,358 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,705,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 219,968 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,358 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/stephens-inc-ar-sells-4358-shares-of-yamana-gold-inc-auy.html.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.