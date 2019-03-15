Stephens Inc. AR Has $77,000 Stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 410,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 24.76 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.37. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($32.26) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stephens Inc. AR Has $77,000 Stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/stephens-inc-ar-has-77000-stake-in-anworth-mortgage-asset-corp-reit-anh.html.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in finance and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgaged-backed securities such as agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans through consolidated securitization trust. . The company was founded on October 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.