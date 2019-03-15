Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Holdings Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 66,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 454,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.12 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

