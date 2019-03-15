Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MITO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

