State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.76 Million Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,458 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 142,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,052,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,613,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 463,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 8,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,676. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

