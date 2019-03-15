Starbase Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $445,156.00 and $2,134.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

