Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 312 ($4.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 341.33 ($4.46).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of LON:SLA opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.34) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

In other news, insider Melanie Gee bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($158,107.93). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,112 shares of company stock worth $12,127,840.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.