Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $32.78 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $580,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,286.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $298.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $361.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

