Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.61 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3,369.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,096,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,035,983 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.61 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-2-61-million-stake-in-unum-group-unm.html.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.