Staffline Group’s (STAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

LON STAF opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Tuesday. Staffline Group has a 1 year low of GBX 655 ($8.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Chris Pullen bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,236 ($16.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,973.76 ($26,099.26).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

