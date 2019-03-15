Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Sells $7,969,757.25 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $7,969,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $7,761,626.55.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $8,040,851.40.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $7,950,180.60.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $7,877,025.75.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $7,401,004.05.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $7,246,451.55.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $7,199,055.45.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $6,800,310.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $6,562,299.15.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $5,552,556.15.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 8,473,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,639,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,832.50, a PEG ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Square from $125.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Square by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

