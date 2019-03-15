Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Chardan Capital set a $45.00 target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of SBPH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,443. The company has a market capitalization of $172.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.80. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.