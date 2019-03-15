Sportech (SPO) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sportech stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 39 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. Sportech has a 12 month low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

