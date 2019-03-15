Sportech (SPO) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Sportech stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 39 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. Sportech has a 12 month low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28.
Sportech Company Profile
