Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce sales of $852.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $861.33 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $704.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $42,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 28,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 16.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

SAVE opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

