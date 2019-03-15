Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $2.94 Million Position in AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,950 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.47% of AC Immune worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $13,345,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,209,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after buying an additional 1,166,524 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIU opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.01. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

