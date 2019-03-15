Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Urovant Sciences were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

UROV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

UROV stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.22. Equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/sphera-funds-management-ltd-has-1-41-million-stake-in-urovant-sciences-ltd-urov.html.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.