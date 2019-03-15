Sphera Funds Management LTD. Cuts Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,958,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 480.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 479,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 65.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 835,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.13. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sphera Funds Management LTD. Cuts Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/sphera-funds-management-ltd-cuts-stake-in-adverum-biotechnologies-inc-advm.html.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.