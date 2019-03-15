Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $9.34. 999,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,993. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 33,692 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $366,232.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,387 in the last ninety days. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,985,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,820,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,819 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 1,119,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,488,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,289,000 after buying an additional 639,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

