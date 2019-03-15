SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Shares of SMLV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. 6,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,696. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $100.17.
Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.