SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 21.5% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $68,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

