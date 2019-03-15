SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2177 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

