SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,384,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,327,000 after buying an additional 84,360,935 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,427,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,595,000 after buying an additional 2,652,953 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11,187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,822,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 1,806,504 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,803,000 after buying an additional 993,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,189,000 after buying an additional 961,644 shares during the period.

GLD opened at $122.41 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

