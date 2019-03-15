SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.54

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5446 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Shares of DIA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,770. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $269.28.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile
