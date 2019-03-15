SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.54

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5446 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,770. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

