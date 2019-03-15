SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Holdings Trimmed by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 602,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 522,404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,718,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 95,825 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 90,746 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL opened at $47.90 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $48.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Holdings Trimmed by Aviance Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/spdr-doubleline-total-return-tactical-etf-totl-holdings-trimmed-by-aviance-capital-management-llc.html.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.