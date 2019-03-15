SpaceandPeople (SAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 20628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

