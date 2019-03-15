Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

