Sothebys (BID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on BID. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sothebys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Get Sothebys alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $118,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Sothebys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sothebys by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sothebys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sothebys by 26.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Sothebys by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BID traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,354. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sothebys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.