Sony Corp (SNE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

SNE stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $234.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

