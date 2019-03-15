Song-Yi Zhang Sells 32,240 Shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $382,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $11.87. 340,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,671. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Athenex Inc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $792.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Athenex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Athenex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

