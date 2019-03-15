SolGold (SOLG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of SolGold stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88. SolGold has a 52 week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 45.05 ($0.59).
SolGold Company Profile
Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.