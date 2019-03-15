SolGold (SOLG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of SolGold stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88. SolGold has a 52 week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 45.05 ($0.59).

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

