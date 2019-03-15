Soitec (SLOIF) & PlayAGS (AGS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and PlayAGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS $285.30 million 3.26 -$20.85 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Volatility and Risk

Soitec has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS -7.31% -3.45% -0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Soitec and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 0 7 0 3.00

PlayAGS has a consensus price target of $33.29, indicating a potential upside of 26.61%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Soitec.

Summary

Soitec beats PlayAGS on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

