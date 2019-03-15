Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Reaches $0.0012

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $490,729.00 and approximately $2,796.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $657.17 or 0.16733355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046331 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001275 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.