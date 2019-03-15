Snap (SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.28. Snap shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 1190490 shares changing hands.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $44,382,127.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at $743,017,596.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $228,408.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,735.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,339 shares of company stock valued at $63,026,468 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

