Snap (SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. Snap has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,155.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,437,339 shares of company stock valued at $63,026,468.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 1,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

