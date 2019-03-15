SmartCoin (SMC) Market Capitalization Hits $41,323.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,323.00 and $0.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartCoin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,282,683 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

