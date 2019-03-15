Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Smart & Final Stores earned a daily sentiment score of 2.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE SFS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,964. Smart & Final Stores has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $469.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

