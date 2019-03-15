SLM (SLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of SLM opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $382.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SLM by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

