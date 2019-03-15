SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of SL Green Realty worth $74,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Holliday sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $4,677,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $14,063,100. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $317.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $100.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.95.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

